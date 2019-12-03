Have We Gone Too Far? Horse Seen on Plane

Imagine you’re on an already crowded plane sitting in economy and you start hearing barnyard animals. It could very well happen to you like it did to the passengers seen sharing a packed flight with a mini-horse on Instagram’s Plane Shaming account. Now, in all fairness, The Daily Mails says the horse is a legitimate service animal for the blind but after seeing pics of men drying their socks in a plane’s window shutter and a pic of a woman drying her undies with the plane’s air vents, some commenters are saying commercial aviation has gone mad.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.