HBO Shares First Trailer For John Cena ‘Suicide Squad’ Spinoff

HBO is giving us a first look at John Cena’s The Suicide Squad spin-off series Peacemaker.

The 60-second clip introduces us to Cena as the titular antihero – along with his pet eagle ‘Eagly’, and the Task Force X agents assigned to work with him.

The eight-episode series will be produced and directed by The Suicide Squad director James Gunn. It’s set to premiere in January 2022.

What other Suicide Squad characters would you like to pop up in the Peacemaker series?