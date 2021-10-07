It’s been another tough year – here is your chance to warm the hearts of our local kids!
X96 and Larry H. Miller SuperFord Salt Lake City invite you to drop off a new warm coat to benefit the kids from Big Brothers Big Sisters!
Support those mentoring and volunteering our kids by bringing a new child or teen coat to Larry H. Miller SuperFord in downtown Salt Lake City (1340 South 500 West) now through October 31st. Big Brothers Big Sisters – mentoring youth, changing futures.
Coats for Kids – Brought to you by X96 and Larry H. Miller SuperFord, super customer service, and super savings!
