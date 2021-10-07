Life

Jump Roper Knocks Out New World Record

A man in the Philippines just jumped his way into a new Guinness World Record.

34-year-old Ryan Ong Alonzo completed 40,980 double-unders in jump rope in 12 hours.

There was a moment of panic when Alonzo suffered cramps about halfway through his attempt, but he managed to bounce back and finish.

“Double-unders” involve the rope passing beneath the jumper twice for each jump.

Alonzo said he banked on his previous marathon experience to get him through the long day.

What’s something you could do for 12 hours straight?

