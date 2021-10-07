Jump Roper Knocks Out New World Record

A man in the Philippines just jumped his way into a new Guinness World Record.
34-year-old Ryan Ong Alonzo completed 40,980 double-unders in jump rope in 12 hours.
There was a moment of panic when Alonzo suffered cramps about halfway through his attempt, but he managed to bounce back and finish.
“Double-unders” involve the rope passing beneath the jumper twice for each jump.
Watch: Jump roper does 40,980 double-under skips in 12 hours for world record https://t.co/CmU23BNgjU
— Odd News from @UPI (@OddNewsUPI) October 6, 2021
Alonzo said he banked on his previous marathon experience to get him through the long day.
What’s something you could do for 12 hours straight?
