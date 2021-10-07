Americans Are Paying More For Gas Than They Have In 7 Years

According to AAA, people are paying more for gas in the U.S. than they have in seven years.

The national average for a gallon of regular gas stood at $3.22 on Wednesday – the most expensive it has been since October 2014.

Last year at this time, the national average for a gallon of gas was about a dollar less at $2.18.

Gas prices have been rising in recent months amid an oil supply shortage.

Americans are paying the most for gas in seven years https://t.co/TQeonjVoJw — CNBC (@CNBC) October 6, 2021

In some parts of California, prices have reached $5 a gallon.

Do you try to cut back on long-distance drives when gas prices spike or is it just “one of those things” we have to deal with?