Americans Are Paying More For Gas Than They Have In 7 Years

According to AAA, people are paying more for gas in the U.S. than they have in seven years.
The national average for a gallon of regular gas stood at $3.22 on Wednesday – the most expensive it has been since October 2014.
Last year at this time, the national average for a gallon of gas was about a dollar less at $2.18.
Gas prices have been rising in recent months amid an oil supply shortage.
Americans are paying the most for gas in seven years https://t.co/TQeonjVoJw
— CNBC (@CNBC) October 6, 2021
In some parts of California, prices have reached $5 a gallon.
Do you try to cut back on long-distance drives when gas prices spike or is it just “one of those things” we have to deal with?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.