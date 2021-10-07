Battle Of The Bulge: Otis The Bear Crowned Chunk Champion In Alaska’s Fat Bear Week

In the battle of the bulkiest bear in Alaska – there’s a new heavyweight champion at Katmai National Park and Preserve.

On Tuesday night, 480 Otis was declared the winner of Fat Bear Week, an online competition that uses “before and after” pictures to celebrate the bears’ pre-hibernation weight gain from June to October.

Nearly 800,000 votes were cast in the weeklong contest.

Otis is now a 4-time champion, having won the inaugural contest, in 2014, as well as in 2016 and 2017.

According to The New York Times, brown bears can add up to four pounds of weight a day and, as hibernation begins, the largest adult males can weigh more than 1,200 pounds.

