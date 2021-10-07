Life

Joker 2: Joaquin Phoenix Shares Update on Potential Sequel

Posted on

In a recent interview, Joaquin Phoenix was asked whether there would be a follow-up to the Joker.

He replied “I don’t know.” We know, a man of deep and meaningful words.

Nothing has been discussed but he believes there is more to explore with the character.

Do you want to see a Joker 2? Who is the best actor that has ever played the Joker?

