Joker 2: Joaquin Phoenix Shares Update on Potential Sequel

In a recent interview, Joaquin Phoenix was asked whether there would be a follow-up to the Joker.
He replied “I don’t know.” We know, a man of deep and meaningful words.
Nothing has been discussed but he believes there is more to explore with the character.
Do you want to see a Joker 2? Who is the best actor that has ever played the Joker?
