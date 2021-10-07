NASA’s DART Mission Will Try and Divert an Asteroid by Crashing Into It

NASA will be sending out a spacecraft next month to redirect two asteroids away from Earth.
The organization’s DART mission aims to hit one of the asteroids, Didymoon, in October of 2022.
Didymoon orbits a rock Didymos and measures 500 feet wide.
"NASA will launch a spacecraft next month to hit an asteroid — on purpose — to change its path, testing for the first time a method of 'planetary defense.'"https://t.co/GHhbCWjqwy
— HumanProgress.org (@HumanProgress) October 7, 2021
“DART will be the first demonstration of the kinetic impactor technique, which involves sending one or more large, high-speed spacecraft into the path
of an asteroid in space to change its motion,” NASA said in a statement.
Do you think NASA should try to get the spacecraft to the asteroids sooner? Do you think the asteroids pose any real threat to the planet?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.