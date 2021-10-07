NASA’s DART Mission Will Try and Divert an Asteroid by Crashing Into It

NASA will be sending out a spacecraft next month to redirect two asteroids away from Earth.

The organization’s DART mission aims to hit one of the asteroids, Didymoon, in October of 2022.

Didymoon orbits a rock Didymos and measures 500 feet wide.

“DART will be the first demonstration of the kinetic impactor technique, which involves sending one or more large, high-speed spacecraft into the path

of an asteroid in space to change its motion,” NASA said in a statement.

Do you think NASA should try to get the spacecraft to the asteroids sooner? Do you think the asteroids pose any real threat to the planet?