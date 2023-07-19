Boner of the Day for July 19th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: THESE PEOPLE ARE ICKY, ICKY, ICKY
Florida Congressman, Matt Gaetz has been making comments on how hot he thinks Margot Robbie (Barbie from Barbie). Though Gaetz fiancé has claimed that Barbie is pro-LGBT propaganda he still is making his opinion on Robbie’s looks known. His fiancé commented as well”(Mrs.) Gaetz criticizing Barbie for neglecting “to address any notion of faith or family,” and “disappointingly low T” (testosterone) and “beta energy” from Ryan Gosling’s Ken” (Yahoo News). Congressman Gaetz responded to hate he received online for viewing the movie which features a Transgender actor. ““If you let the trans stop you from seeing Margo Robbie……the terrorists win…..” (Yahoo News)
Via Yahoo News
Boner Candidate #2: WELL OF COURSE THEY WERE FORCED TO DO DEGRADING THINGS. THAT’S WHAT HAZING IS, DUH.
Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern football coach has been sued by a former player over alleged sexual/racial hazing . There has been 11 reports of this behavior by other players included in the lawsuit report.
Via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #3: THE PARK IS NOT A ZOO.
Visitors of Yellowstone National Park have been terrorizing baby bear cubs and their mothers by recording them inches away. According to a Yellowstone ranger if the bear had been a grizzly bear it would have been a fatal interaction (msn). If this mama bear were to defend herself and her children, even when they are being clearly disturbed, they would have to be euthanized by rangers for the humans safety.
Via msn