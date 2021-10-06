Russian Film Crew Arrive At ISS To Film The First Movie In Space

There are a lot of movies about outer space – but until now, none of them have actually been filmed IN outer space.

That’s about to change – a Russian crew has arrived at the International Space Station to film The Challenge, the first-ever feature-length movie shot in space.

Director Klim Shipenko, actress Yulia Peresild, and astronaut Anton Shkaplerov arrived at the ISS on Tuesday, script in hand. They’ll spend two weeks filming the movie before returning on Oct. 17th.

Russia launches movie actress and producer to space for cosmic film shoot https://t.co/XKfrb8FRqa pic.twitter.com/bQ4ivxEynr — The Verge (@verge) October 5, 2021

Will this movie end up disrupting the other astronauts’ work? What’s your all-time favorite movie about space?