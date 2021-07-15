Life

Here’s a Look at the New Emoji That Could Come to iPhone This Year

A new batch of emojis could be coming to your iPhone.

New ones like melting face, face with peeking eye, saluting face to name a few.

You can vote on the ones you like the most at the World Emoji Awards.

World Emoji Day is July 17th.

Is there an emoji you wish was available? Which emoji do you currently use the most?

