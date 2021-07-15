Life

Tom Hiddleston Says He’d Play Loki for the Rest of His Life

Tom Hiddleston has been portraying Loki in the Marvel Universe for 10 years.

During a recent Tumblr Q&A he was asked, if you were asked to play Loki for the rest of your life would you?

Without hesitation, he said, absolutely. Tom said he feels Loki has evolved so much that he will never get tired of portraying him.

Do you think Marvel should have a higher turnover when it comes to actors playing the same character?

