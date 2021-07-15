Johnson & Johnson Recalls Sunscreens

It’s recommended that you slather yourself up with sunscreen, but maybe not ALL sunscreen.

Johnson & Johnson has announced a recall of five sunscreen products from “low levels of benzene” in samples.

Among the recalled aerosol sunscreens are Neutrogena’s Beach Defense, Neutrogena’s Cool Dry Sport, Neutrogena’s Invisible Daily Defense, Neutrogena’s Ultra

Sheer, and Aveeno’s Protect + Refresh lines.

In a statement, Johnson & Johnson said, “Out of an abundance of caution, we are recalling all lots of these specific aerosol sunscreen products…While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our sunscreen products, it was detected in some samples of the impacted aerosol sunscreen finished products.”

