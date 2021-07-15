Life

Chuck E. Cheese Frozen Pizza is Hitting Kroger Stores (Smith’s)

Posted on

Can’t take the kids out for pizza and skeeball? Chuck E. Cheese is giving you the chance to have a little of their restaurant’s experience at home!

The company will be rolling out new frozen versions of their pizzas at Kroger stores across the country!

At $6.99 each, the pizza comes in cheese and pepperoni varieties.

Each pizza also comes with 250 e-tickets to be redeemed at Chuck E. Cheese locations.

Would you buy frozen Chuck E. Cheese pizza? Do you have any memories of going to Chuck E. Cheese as a kid?

