Chuck E. Cheese Frozen Pizza is Hitting Kroger Stores (Smith’s)

Can’t take the kids out for pizza and skeeball? Chuck E. Cheese is giving you the chance to have a little of their restaurant’s experience at home!

The company will be rolling out new frozen versions of their pizzas at Kroger stores across the country!

At $6.99 each, the pizza comes in cheese and pepperoni varieties.

Each pizza also comes with 250 e-tickets to be redeemed at Chuck E. Cheese locations.

Would you buy frozen Chuck E. Cheese pizza? Do you have any memories of going to Chuck E. Cheese as a kid?