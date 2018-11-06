Here’s What To Do If You’re Dog Eats Onions

Dogs are always on the hunt for a tasty snack unfortunately, some people food can be harmful to pets. Raw onions and garlic are on the list of foods that dogs should avoid.

However, unlike grapes which can be extremely bad for dogs, onions, in small quantities, will not harm your dog. That being said, over a period of time, the toxins that are in onions can actually build up in your pet’s system and cause anemia and eventually become fatal. If your dog does get their paws on raw onions and begins to show sign of not feeling well, the first thing you should do is to seek vet care.

Or just ask them nicely.