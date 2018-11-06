This Daily Snack Could Curb Weight Gain

The holidays are around the corner and if you are looking for a way to avoid packing on the holiday pounds check this out. According to two new studies, one way to help curb that weight gain is to snack on nuts.

Nuts which contain unsaturated fatty acids, protein, and fiber, can boost memory, improve fertility and also improve metabolic health. Adding 1 ounce of nuts in place of less healthy options like processed foods and meat led to weight loss in study participants.

