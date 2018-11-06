Man Saved From Seal Gang Attack

A fisherman cheated death during a recent seal encounter with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard. Authorities in Scotland said that they rescued the man after he climbed up to the edge of a cliff to escape a pack of 50 aggressive seals. The Coast Guard rescue team said anyone who finds themselves in a situation facing down a colony of seals should hightail it out of there at the first sign that the animals are getting agitated.
Seals are not commonly a threat to humans but can bite and also spread infection if they feel threatened.
