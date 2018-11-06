Group Says Spanking Is “Ineffective and Harmful”

The American Academy of Pediatrics has come out even harder against spanking children. In a new entry in the Journal of Pediatrics, the group recommends parents use “healthy forms of discipline. According to the report, those healthy forms are setting limits and expectations and enforcing good behavior instead of spanking. This new statement is said to be an update of guidelines that were first published for the journal back in 1998 that asked parents to find alternatives to spanking.

