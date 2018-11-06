World’s First Underwater Hotel Opens

If you’ve ever wanted to sleep with the fishes, but not in the “I crossed the Mafia” sense of the expression, there’s a new hotel in the Maldives that will help you live out your dream. The Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is the world’s first underwater hotel, built more than 16 feet below the Indian Ocean and features luxury accommodations. The bedroom is completely below the sea with an extra Meta bathtub providing an ocean view. Of course, a stay here doesn’t come cheap. Currently, packages run $200,000 for four nights, but you do get a personal chef and use of a private boat.

