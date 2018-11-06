An Uber Subscription Service?

Tired of paying surge pricing on your Uber rides? The company has a plan for that. Uber is rolling out a subscription service to five cities that they hope will work well with frequent users. You can now have a fixed-fare plan for $24.99 per month in Los Angeles. Cities such as Austin, Denver, Miami, and Orlando have the same plan for $14.99.

Uber says other cities will get the plan beginning in 2019. Uber estimates users can save up to 15% a month on their current spending.

