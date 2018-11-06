Man Injured By Exploding Corona

A man who thought he was cooling off with a cold one ended up with a cold piece of glass in his leg. John Jay Curtis said that he recently purchased a 24-bottle-case of Corona beer in Southern CA. When he arrived home he said that he heard a loud explosion. A bottle had exploded sending shards of glass into his leg. John said he passed out and when he came to, he and his partner spent 20 minutes removing the glass. This is the 3rd report of an exploding bottle this year. A spokesperson for the company said that they will investigate and “remain committed to ensuring that our products continue to meet our high-quality standards.”

