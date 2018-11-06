Life

Road Raging Biker Kicks Mirror, Promptly Gets Shot

Sometimes road rage can end badly… especially if one person has a gun. Feeling he had been cut off, 38-year-old Gabriel Rego got into a war of words with an off-duty cop. In a video that has gone viral, Rego can be seen kicking in a car mirror of the off-duty officer. It didn’t end well for Rego. After kicking the mirror, the biker drives away only to be shot seconds later. He can be seen falling off the bike. Things are serious for the man who was shot. Rego had to undergo surgery and may never walk again.

