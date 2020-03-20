Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix In April

If we’re still socially distancing into next month, you’ll be happy to know new content is coming to Netflix. Kicking off April, the streaming content giant brings “Can’t Hardly Wait”, “Mortal Kombat”, “Just Friends”, Minority Report, Taxi Driver, Soul Plane, and all four Lethal Weapon flicks to your screen. Community fans can binge the entire series, while the fourth season of Kim’s Convenience will become available. Meanwhile, you better watch these movies before the 31st, because they’ll then be gone: Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, plus the final two Lord of the Rings movies.
April 1st
- David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (Netflix Comedy Special)
- How To Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix Documentary)
- The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix Comedy Special)
- Nailed It!: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
- Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- 40 Days and 40 Nights
- Bloodsport
- Cadillac Records
- Can’t Hardly Wait
- Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
- Community: Season 1-6
- Deep Impact
- God’s Not Dead
- Just Friends
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space
- Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- Minority Report
- Molly’s Game
- Mortal Kombat
- Mud
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
- Promised Land
- Road to Perdition
- Salt
- School Daze
- Sherlock Holmes
- Soul Plane
- Sunrise in Heaven
- Taxi Driver
- The Death of Stalin
- The Girl with All the Gifts
- The Hangover
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
- The Roommate
- The Runaways
- The Social Network
- Wildling
April 2nd
- The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
- Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
April 3rd
- Coffee & Kareen (Netflix Film)
- La casa de papel: Part 4 (Netflix Original)
- Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Film)
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Family)
- StarBeam (Netflix Family)
April 4th
- Angel Has Fallen
April 5th
- The Killing of a Sacred Deer
April 6th
- The Big Show Show (Netflix Family)
April 7th
- Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3 (Netflix Original)
April 9th
- Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
April 10th
- Brew Brothers (Netflix Original)
- LA Originals (Netflix Documentary)
- La vie scholaire (Netflix Film)
- Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Film)
- The Main Event (Netflix Film)
- Tigertail (Netflix Film)
April 14th
- Chris D’Elia: No Pain (Netflix Comedy Special)
April 15th
- The Innocence Files (Netflix Documentary)
- Outer Banks (Nettflix Original)
April 16th
- Despicable Me
- Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Fauda: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Hail, Caesar!
- Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos (Netflix Comedy Special)
- Jem and the Holograms
April 17th
- Betonrausch (Netflix Film)
- #blackAF (Netflix Original)
- Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (Netflix Film)
- The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (Netflix Family)
- Legado en los huesos (Netflix Film)
- Sergio (Netflix Film)
- Too Hot To Handle (Netflix Original)
April 18th
- The Green Hornet
April 20th
- Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix Original) *Fittingly, this lands on 4/20.
- The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original)
- The Vatican Tapes
April 21st
- Bleach: The Assault
- Bleach: The Bount
- Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix Comedy Special)
April 22nd
- Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)
- Circus of Books (Netflix Documentary)
- El silencio del pantano (Netflix Film)
- The Plagues of Breslau (Netflix Film)
- The Willoughbys (Netflix Film)
- Win the Wilderness (Netflix Original)
April 23rd
- The House of Flowers: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
April 24th
- After Life: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Extraction (Netflix Film)
- Hello Ninja: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
- Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix Comedy Special)
April 25th
- The Artist
- Django Unchained
April 26th
- The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
April 27th
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original)
April 29th
- A Secret Love (Netflix Documentary)
- Extracurricular (Netflix Original)
- Muder To Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Documentary)
- Nadiya’s Time To Eat (Netflix Original)
- Summertime (Netflix Original)
April 3oth
- Dangerous Lies (Netflix Film)
- Drifting Dragons (Netflix Anime)
- The Forest Of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original)
- Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) Netflix Film
- The Victims’ Game (Netflix Original)
