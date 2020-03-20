U.S. Coronavirus Cases Surge Past 14,000

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. surged past 14,000 on Friday, while the death toll climbs to nearly 200, according to CNN. The new totals come as over 4,500 new cases and 47 deaths were reported in just the last 24 hours. About 40 percent of those cases are in New York state, which has reported 5,700 cases so far. Do you think the sharp increase in cases is a result of the virus spreading, or more thorough testing?

In New York alone: The medical needs include 3 million N95 masks, 50 million surgical masks and 15,000 ventilators. Health care workers need 45 million of each of the following: surgical gowns, coveralls, gloves, regular face masks and face shields https://t.co/m6KHk4Hbpp — Rania Khalek (@RaniaKhalek) March 20, 2020