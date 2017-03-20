Utah’s 9 Favorite Pizzas

The people have spoken and they have sauce all over their faces*.

We polled over 2,500 people because asking me, Corey O’Brien, produced results as useless as a Walkman in 2029. He chews with his mouth open. We asked you where your favorite place to snag a slice is. We gave you 95 places to choose among: from Costco to Settebello, from Big Daddy’s to Wasatch Pizza, from the mom and pop shops to the big chains. We went from Logan to St. George and you voted. Russia had no say, whatsoever. Here are the places where Zion loves pizza:

Ogden has spoken and made sure they were represented in this list. Right on Washinton Boulevard, they serve up live music with their cuisine, too. They have beer tastings and love local brews from Epic, Red Rock and more, so if happen to be in Ogden with some out-of-towners you can show them around Utah with one 3.2% bottle at a time. Slackwater has a wide variety of specialty pies. We love the Fury of Curry and the Mac and Cheese Pizza. Make this a stop before you hit up Ogden Twilight this year!

It’s Friday and we want to party with you! #slackwater #slackwaterpub #slackwaterpizza #slackwaterpizzeria #ogden #utah #slc A post shared by Slackwater Pub & Pizzeria (@slackwaterpub) on Feb 24, 2017 at 4:45pm PST

They have 3 locations: Park City, Sugarhouse, and Downtown. They even just opened a deli in Salt Lake. We’ll stick with the pizza, though, which is New York Style. This means it’s thin crust, hand-tossed and served by the slice – huge slices. Get one for yourself or sit on the patio downtown on 200 West on a summer night and share an entire pie with friends before Gallery Stroll or just bar hopping.

POW this week is the Sugarhouse BBQ Chicken:) #este #estepizza #estesugarhouse #estepizzasugarhouse #🍕#sugarhousebbq A post shared by Este Pizza Sugarhouse (@estepizzasugarhouse) on Dec 19, 2016 at 3:34pm PST

You northern dwellers weren’t going to let Cache Valley go unnoticed putting Tremonton and Hyrum’s favorite pie place on the list. They stated with a Tremonton location before expanding sound, just a few miles south of Logan, in Hyrum. Their cheese breadsticks are a pleaser, but that’s only a warm-up. This family run business gets their flour from a mill in Box Elder county and makes their pizzas from scratch. They’ve got all your favorite toppings to choose from, but you should indulge in their specialty pizzas like the Ranch Chicken. If you find yourself in Cache Valley this summer for the Cruise In, it’s where you want to eat.

When your parents aren’t home, you go get breadsticks at Pizza Plus. When the worker asked for your last name and you say Pok, you remember how small Tremonton is because someone always knows a Pok #pizzaplus #smalltown #tremonton #breadsticks #foodie A post shared by Sothea S (@sothea_s) on Aug 23, 2014 at 2:05pm PDT

The Jazz are taking on whoever, but you dropped downtown early to get a solid parking spot and you and the fam need some pizza. Located within walking distance of Vivint Smart Home Area, this place is always packed in the evenings. The special in Neapolitan pies, which according to Wikipedia means these pies “must be made with San Marzano tomatoes, which grow on the volcanic plains to the south of Mount Vesuvius, and mozzarella Campana.” I’m not sure if they are flying all that in daily, but I can say it’s delicious and right after finish your pie, you don’t even have to leave Settebello to snag some ice cream for dessert since Capo Gelateria Italiana is attached. You can also enjoy your pizza with beer or wine if that’s how you like to wash it all down. They also have a location in Farmington and 6 other locations across the United States.

Pizza is always the best way to celebrate 6 months. #6monthanniversary #marriage #pizza #settobello A post shared by Josh Gishi (@mitsugishi315) on Feb 6, 2017 at 7:17pm PST

With their signature puffy, but crispy, crust is currently being gnawed on at 6 locations (Cottonwood, Downtown, The District, St. George and Lehi) as we write this and there’s no shortage of interesting options to decorate it with. We love the Pera that has prosciutto and pistachios, and pears on it. Talk about decadent. Pair that with a salad for your gut’s sake and European bottled water to find your Italian happy place.

We’re so happy to be on your list! 🍋💛#Repost @leighanne_yourhomebasedmom with @repostapp ・・・ Found a new favorite Utah. #pizzerialimone for the total win. Good thing I come to Utah a lot. So many yummy restaurants A post shared by Pizzeria Limone (@pizzerialimone) on Dec 17, 2016 at 8:15am PST

You and your besties just left Junior’s, The Green Pig, Gracie’s, Cheers to You, Bourbon House, Poplar Street or any of the watering holes in downtown Salt Lake and it’s late. There’s a reason the line is stretched out the door and down the block then around the corner on weekends from midnight to 3 in the morning. First, it’s one of the few places to get late-night food downtown. It’s also fast, cost effective, and delicious. Thin crust pizza, hand-tossed and made en-masse. Their daily specials will help quell all those Jameson shots you really shouldn’t have put down. Personal favorites: pepperoni (of course) and the potato bacon. Just don’t forget a side of the ranch or to wave at the wall of Pabst cans that may actually be holding the place up.

A Utah chain with 5 locations that we really should really pay more attention to coming in at number 3. If only they had a location downtown close to the station! Chicken Fresco, Deluxe Uno, White Cheezy (playing at the Warped Tour this summer, no doubt). There are some amazing specialty options along with traditional or build your own. They even have a pepperoni pizza with two kinds of pepperoni! That’s like having a crown with two kinds of gold and two kinds of diamonds and two court jesters that are Louis CK an Dave Chappelle, but you can eat it. Okay, you’ve told us. We’re going for lunch tomorrow. Thanks for the tip.

Ogden, Clearfield and Powder Mountain are blessed (Ogden, really though you are on the come-up). Taking the number 2 spot (I am sure you’ve guessed the winner of this pie popularity contest at this point) out of 95 places you had to choose from. What makes Lucky Slice so great? Is it that they claim their pizzas are famous and them back it up? Is it that they are nowhere near the capital city or the surrounding areas and yet, worth the journey? Maybe it’s because they play fast and loose with the rules of pizza toppings. Maybe it’s in the name. Maybe it’s because the pizza is amazing and you can order wings that are just as epic to take a sojourn in gluttony. Is it the fried dough balls called Dough Puppies? It’s all those things! We, the people of Salt Lake are jealous. That is, until we remember who’s number one…

Happy Pi-day! (3.14) Not that we need an excuse to eat more pizza, but in the name of mathematics LET’S EAT PIZZA! 🍕🎉#luckyslice #pizzatildeath #allkillernofiller A post shared by Lucky Slice Pizza (@luckyslicepizza) on Mar 14, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

Don’t even pretend to be surprised. Many other surveys have come up with the same number one year after year after year after stretchy, cheesy year. You can find The Pi in Midvale, South Jordan, Ogden, and opening soon in South Salt Lake across from the Century 16 Theaters, there can truly only be one: at the University of Utah. Sure you can imitate them…and yet they did, but you can’t duplicate them. U of U students no doubt took the edge off with some pull-aparts and a pint before afternoon classes. It’s where every rushes to after a football game or catching a play at Pioneer Theatre. Sure, they made it easier for you folks living on the outskirts of downtown to enjoy the mountains of cheese and toppings with that crunchy on the outside, but soft on the inside crust – however, the walk downstairs at the U is the one true temple of pizza.

A post shared by 🎭Good Times. Bad Times 🎭 (@louchebonvivant) on Mar 8, 2017 at 5:13pm PST

And there you have it, Pizza in Utah. 95 places boiled down to 9 of the essentials. Remember, most food is just meat, dairy, vegetables, and bread in different combinations. Some people just do it better.

*special mention goes to Little Caesars for keeping me rolling when I needed you most.