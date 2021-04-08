He’s Baaack! Jon Stewart Ready For New TV Show

Jon Stewart is coming back to TV with a new Apple TV Plus show called, The Problem with Jon Stewart.

It’s set to debut this fall.

The show will tackle topics that are “currently part of the national conversation” in one-hour episodes.

There’s no word how many episodes will be included in each season yet.

Jon Stewart to explore The Problem With Jon Stewart on Apple this fall – The A.V. Club https://t.co/okNB88Y2vl pic.twitter.com/EVUPkyOIsY — URBANTIAN™ (@URBANTIAN) April 8, 2021

Stewart’s hugely popular run on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Jon Stewart wrapped up in 2015.

Are you excited Jon Stewart is returning with a new show? What kinds of topics do you think he will focus on?