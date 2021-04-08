On The Go: Texas Man Runs Cross-Country From Disneyland To Disney World

A 59-year-old man from Texas is the first person ever to complete a cross-country run from Disneyland in California to Walt Disney World in Florida.

Don Muchow made the trek to raise awareness for diabetes; He is a Type 1 diabetic.

After years of participating in marathons and Ironman races, Muchow said a “little lightbulb went off” in his head to give the 2845-mile journey a try.

WOW✨ Don Muchow, 59, is a runner and an Ironman athlete https://t.co/TbNBgwNyyo — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) April 7, 2021

Muchow finished up the run this week and hopes it will inspire others that diabetes doesn’t have to slow them down.

