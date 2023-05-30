Radio From Hell Wellness Check | 5.30.2023

Seven Great Reasons to Start Exercising

Want to have more energy, prevent chronic illness and live longer? You might not be surprised to hear that exercise is the answer. When we move our bodies regularly, we reap the benefits of a longer, happier life.

1. Exercise supports healthier body composition.

a. Exercise can help build muscle, increase flexibility and burn calories.

b. Getting in small movement breaks each day can support these healthy changes.

2. Exercise helps prevent illness and chronic disease.

a. Regular physical activity can help prevent heart disease, stroke, depression, anxiety, and many other conditions.

b. Exercise has been shown to improve cognitive function and lower risk of death from all causes.

3. Exercise helps improve mood.

a. If you’re feeling stressed, depressed, or just grumpy a quick walk or stretching break can help boost your mood.

b. Physical activity stimulates chemicals in your brain that help you feel happier and more relaxed.

4. Exercise increases energy.

a. Regular physical activity can increase your long-term endurance.

b. Since exercise increases the flow of oxygen in the body it can also give you an immediate boost of energy.

5. Exercise helps you sleep better.

a. Regular physical activity can help you fall asleep faster, get better sleep, and deepen you sleep.

b. If possible, exercise earlier in the day so you’re ready to wind down come bedtime.

6. Exercise can support healthy and regular intimacy.

a. Regular physical activity can help increase both energy and desire making intimacy more fun and rewarding.

7. Exercise can be fun and increase social connection.

a. Finding physical activity you enjoy can be a great way to add happiness to your day.

b. Exercising with friends or family can help to create long-lasting social connections.

Healthy movement can help add life to your years and years to your life. Try to include both aerobic and strength training activities to get the best results. As always, start where you are, and do what you can. Try adding in just a few minutes a day or week and go from there.

https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/fitness/in-depth/exercise/art-20048389