Ghostbusters Gets New Release Date

More information is being released about the new “Ghostbusters” movie.

The film’s release has been delayed three times but there is now a new premiere date of November 11th, 2021.

A new clip has been released from the much-delayed Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, and Sigourney Weaver are among those reprising their roles from the 1984 comedy smash: https://t.co/lFD8AvCuZe pic.twitter.com/n82aAA19ea — Best Classic Bands (@BestClassicBnds) April 7, 2021

The flick is being directed by Jason Reitman, who is the son of the original film’s director, Ivan Reitman.

The cast includes Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, and Sigourney Weaver.

A new clip from the movie also features a whole crew of mini Stay-Puft Marshmallow ghosts.

Will you see the new “Ghostbusters?”