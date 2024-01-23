Radio From Hell Wellness Check with Alaina Wood | 1.23.2024

How to Exercise Safely to Avoid Injury and Maximize Fitness

Engaging in regular physical activity is crucial for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, both mentally and physically. Whether you’re a seasoned fitness enthusiast or just starting your fitness journey, the last thing you want is to be sidelined by an injury. Here are some key practices to mitigate injury and help you achieve your fitness goals.

Get medical clearance. Before beginning any exercise program, it is advised to check in with your doctor to make sure your body can take on the riggers of the program. This might include ensuring your heart and lungs are healthy and checking in on any old injuries. Most people will greatly benefit from adding exercise to their lives and your medical team might be able to help you choose a program that is best for you.

Warm up before you exercise. Warming up is pretty literally named. The key is to get your muscles warm and ready to move after sitting for long periods. A pretty simple warm up is to walk or ride a bike at low intensity for several minutes. Followed by a few mobility drills to make sure your body is ready to move.

Ease into it. Take it slow at the beginning of a new program. Overtime, build up to longer durations and/or higher intensities.

Cross-Train Try to vary your workouts so you don’t overuse the same muscles groups. Frequent repetition can lead to overuse injuries. Some ways to avoid this are to work different parts of your body each day (legs, back, chest) or to incorporate different forms of exercise, such as running one day, and yoga another.

Get the right gear. Try to dress in comfortable, flexible clothing and appropriate footwear for your activity. Be sure your clothing and shoes fit well and provide the comfort and support you need for your chosen activity.

Take a rest day. An important part of physical and mental health is rest. Be sure to take a day or two off to give your body and nervous system time to rest and recover. Taking a warm bath with Epson salt, stretching, or taking a short walk can be helpful ways to help you recover more quickly.

Pay attention to your body. Pain is a signal your body is sending you. If you have consistent and stabbing pains after a workout, be sure to take some time off and check in with your doctor. Experiencing muscle soreness is common when starting a new program or increasing intensity. Often this soreness will go away on its own in a day or two. If the pain persists or is localized it might be something more serious.



Prioritizing safety in your exercise routine is not just a precautionary measure but a fundamental aspect of achieving lasting fitness success. By incorporating these guidelines into your workouts, you not only

reduce the risk of injuries but also set the stage for consistent and sustainable progress. Here’s to a healthier, stronger, and injury-free you!

