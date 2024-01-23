Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for January 23rd, 2024

Ever thought the Pokemon games needed more guns? Palworld has you covered
- Pokemon meets survival crafting in a massive 3D open world
- Capture Pals and explore a bunch of islands as you build a base and set your Pals to work
- Oh and did I mention you can play this with 31 of your friends?
- Out now in early access on Xbox and PC
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uV0zfAwazcs
Grab your scimitars, Prince of Persia the Lost Crown is out now
- A 2D exploring adventure game with stylish combat
- First new Prince of Persia game in 13 years
- Out now on everything
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XJN8FEgJbGw
It’s time to step up your emoji game with Emoji Kitchen
- Mix and match just about any two emojis, then just click on it to save the image
- Quickly download emojis and text away!
- Great for chat apps with custom emojis
- https://emojikitchen.dev/
Here’s a cute little 8bit background for your extra monitor
- Toggle the clock, customize your settings, and select your background
- https://www.8bitdash.com
Use Click the Colour to wake your brain up this morning
- Click the COLOR not the WORD
- https://s3.mirror.co.uk/click-the-colour-and-not-the-word/index.html