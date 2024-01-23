Radio From Hell

Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for January 23rd, 2024

Ever thought the Pokemon games needed more guns? Palworld has you covered

  • Pokemon meets survival crafting in a massive 3D open world
  • Capture Pals and explore a bunch of islands as you build a base and set your Pals to work
  • Oh and did I mention you can play this with 31 of your friends?
  • Out now in early access on Xbox and PC
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uV0zfAwazcs

 

Grab your scimitars, Prince of Persia the Lost Crown is out now

 

It’s time to step up your emoji game with Emoji Kitchen

  • Mix and match just about any two emojis, then just click on it to save the image
  • Quickly download emojis and text away!
  • Great for chat apps with custom emojis
  • https://emojikitchen.dev/

 

Here’s a cute little 8bit background for your extra monitor

 

Use Click the Colour to wake your brain up this morning
