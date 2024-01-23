Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for January 23rd, 2024

Ever thought the Pokemon games needed more guns? Palworld has you covered

Pokemon meets survival crafting in a massive 3D open world

Capture Pals and explore a bunch of islands as you build a base and set your Pals to work

Oh and did I mention you can play this with 31 of your friends?

Out now in early access on Xbox and PC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uV0zfAwazcs

Grab your scimitars, Prince of Persia the Lost Crown is out now



A 2D exploring adventure game with stylish combat

First new Prince of Persia game in 13 years

Out now on everything

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XJN8FEgJbGw

It’s time to step up your emoji game with Emoji Kitchen

Mix and match just about any two emojis, then just click on it to save the image

Quickly download emojis and text away!

Great for chat apps with custom emojis

https://emojikitchen.dev/

Here’s a cute little 8bit background for your extra monitor

Toggle the clock, customize your settings, and select your background

https://www.8bitdash.com