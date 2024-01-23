Boner of the Day for January 23rd, 2024

WINNER!
Boner Candidate #1: AT LEAST ONE OKLAHOMA LAWMAKER KNOWS WHO’S RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL OF THE CRIME.
A lawmaker from Oklahoma is dealing with the recoil of his obvious discriminatory bill that deems any Hispanic person as a terrorist. JJ Humphrey introduced the bill, HB 3133, which would combat problems like drug and human trafficking. The bill however, doesn’t cover just gang members as terrorists. The bill states that a terrorist is “any person who is of Hispanic descent living within the state of Oklahoma”. Humphrey attempted an apology, but it appeared that he doubled down on those discriminating statements. He said, “I apologize for using the word Hispanic, but I was not wrong. Again, these are Hispanic. Reality is they are Hispanic. There’s nothing to be ashamed with.”
Boner Candidate #2: JESSE WATERS IS A PUNK
Jesse Waters defended a rant filled with hate by UFC fighter, Sean Strickland. A reporter approached Sean about his past hateful comments about LGBTQ people. The reporter stated he is an ally of the community, so Sean asked, “Ok, if you had a son and he was like, yes, you had a son who was gay, you don’t want a grandkid?” The reporter answered that he has no problem with it, and Sean responded, “You’re a weak fucking man, dude. You’re part of the fucking problem.” Jesse Water’s defended Strickland’s comments by saying, “Now, Sean’s a fighter without a filter, and that drives the media crazy. And that’s all these sniveling pretend journalists care about.”
Boner Candidate #3: AND GUESS WHO’S DAUGHTER SHE IS.
Elle King, daughter of Rob Schneider, has made a fool of herself, during a slurred rendition of Dolly Parton’s ‘Marry Me’ at the Grand Ole Opry. In a tribute to Dolly Parton gone horribly wrong, King said, “I’m not even gonna f***ing lie, y’all bought tickets for this s***? You ain’t getting your money back. I don’t know the lyrics to this thing in this f***ing town. Don’t tell Dolly, ’cause it’s her birthday.” Dolly Parton wasn’t in attendance, and neither was her sister Stella. Nonetheless Stella went to X to air her frustrations by saying, “To any lil ego thinking they can learn the lyrics correctly with a half assed listen to one of Dolly’s song. Surprise! You’ll end up looking as silly as that lil girl.”
