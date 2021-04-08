Star Light, Star Bright: Where You Can Find Best Spots For Stargazing

If you’re looking for a romantic getaway under the stars, Colorado might have the perfect place for you.

Mesa Verde National Park, which spans more than 52,000 acres in southwestern Colorado, was just named one of the best places for stargazing in the U.S.

The park’s official “dark-sky certification” recognizes the exceptional quality of its night skies and lack of what they call “light pollution.”

Minnesota’s Voyageurs National Park, Montana’s Glacier National Park, and the Grand Canyon in Arizona are also on the list of best spots for stargazing.

Have you ever been to one of these national parks? Do you agree they are amazing for stargazing?