Disney World Is Now Allowing Guests To Take Off Their Masks For Photos

Disney World is once again working to bring some normalcy back into their guests’ lives.

The theme park will now allow guests to remove masks for photos.

Guests are allowed to remove masks for photos as long as they are outside and standing still.

Of course, temperature checks, social distancing, and wearing masks are still required at Disney World.

Have you gone to a theme park recently? What kind of protocols do you think are working for theme parks during the pandemic?

Comments
