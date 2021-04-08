Disney World Is Now Allowing Guests To Take Off Their Masks For Photos

Disney World is once again working to bring some normalcy back into their guests’ lives.

The theme park will now allow guests to remove masks for photos.

Guests are allowed to remove masks for photos as long as they are outside and standing still.

Disney allowing mask-less outdoor photos has created new speculation/demands in AP groups about Disney removing mask requirements altogether. A reminder from last May: Disney can require masks at theme parks for as long as it wants. https://t.co/VUERLsa4gg — Theme Park Tribune (@themeparktrib) April 6, 2021

Of course, temperature checks, social distancing, and wearing masks are still required at Disney World.

Have you gone to a theme park recently? What kind of protocols do you think are working for theme parks during the pandemic?