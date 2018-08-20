Hiker Injured By Falling Sheep

Where’s your hiking helmet?

Going hiking comes with a unique set of dangers, like blisters on your feet, getting lost, falling between two rocks and needing to cut off your arm. But what happened to one teen in Ireland takes the cake. While out with a group of hikers near Hares Gap in County Down on Friday, the teenage boy was hurt after a sheep jumped off a crag and landed on him.

The Mourne Mountain Rescue Team was called out to attend to his potential injuries, which may have included head, neck, back, abdominal and leg injuries, according to the group.

The boy was loaded on to a stretcher and sent to Ulster Hospital for treatment while the sheep scampered away uninjured.