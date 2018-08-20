James Bond’s Aston Martin Is For Sale

If you’ve always thought James Bond had the coolest cars with the coolest gadgets and wished you could own one, now is your chance. Replicas of Bond’s silver 1964 Aston Martin DB5 are about to come off the assembly line. Of course, a car as cool as the one Sean Connery drove in “Goldfinger” doesn’t come cheap. But it will be authentic, right down to the rotating license plate.

.@AstonMartin to recreate 25 iconic James Bond GOLDFINGER DB5 cars. They will include working gadgets developed by Oscar-winner special effects supervisor Chris Corbould pic.twitter.com/MADmui4z2A — James Bond (@007) August 20, 2018

Only 25 of the DBs will be made at the Aston Martin factory that created the original DB5s and they’ll set buyers back $3.5 million.

Which is still a bargain as one fan spent $4.6 million in 2010 for an original James Bond DB5 used in the film. But that car came with taillight guns and an ejector seat.