Hiker Survives Grizzly Bear Attack In Alaska

A 55-year-old man managed to survive a grizzly bear attack while hiking in Alaska’s Denali National Park.

The victim was hiking in ‘dense fog’ on Monday when he was attacked by the bear and two cubs. He was knocked to the ground but managed to fend the animals off with bear spray.

The man then walked a mile and a half to a visitors center to get help. He suffered multiple wounds but is currently in stable condition at a hospital in Fairbanks.

