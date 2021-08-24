Hot Dogs Can Take 36 Minutes Off Your Life; Study Says

If you love hot dogs, you may not want to read this.

According to a study by the University of Michigan, “Eating a hot dog could cost you 36 minutes of healthy life, while choosing to eat a serving of nuts instead could help you gain 26 minutes of extra healthy life”.

Some social media comments have pointed out that competitive hot dog eater, Joey Chestnut, is still alive after eating thousands and thousands of hot dogs.

