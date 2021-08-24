Bear Makes Off With Amazon Package from Connecticut Porch

This is one package thief that you probably are better off avoiding.

A woman in Bristol, Connecticut shared a video on Monday that shows a bear stealing her Amazon package.

“Yea so if anyone sees an Amazon package in the Chippens Hill area with my name on it…feel free to bring it back?,” the woman posted with the video on Facebook.

Bear Makes Off With Amazon Package From Conn. Porch https://t.co/EZU0B7aB5Y — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) August 24, 2021

Luckily, the bear was not interested in the package’s contents-a package of toilet paper.

No word on if the bear already had its own stash of toilet paper in the woods.

What would you do if a bear stole a package from your front porch? Have you ever encountered a bear up close?