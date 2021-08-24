Venice Set To Introduce An Entry Fee And Booking System For Tourists

Venice, Italy is moving forward with plans to make visitors use a booking system and pay an entry fee into the city.

Officials say the measure is designed to control the number of tourists.

For several years, Venice has struggled with “over-tourism” and large crowds causing congestion in the city’s narrow streets and waterways.

The new restrictions, set to start next summer, will require visitors to book in advance, pay a fee, and enter the city via electronic turnstiles.

The entry fee will vary depending on the season.

