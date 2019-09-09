Hispanic Heritage Parade & Street Festival

Take Care Utah invites you to Utah’s fourth annual Hispanic Heritage Parade and Street Festival. This event celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month and will take place from 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM on Saturday, September 21st at The Gateway.
This free event will feature an exciting community parade that kicks off at 11:00 a.m.! There will also be food vendors (empanadas, tacos, pupusas, Cuban sandwiches, arepas, and more), adult beverages, local artisans, dance performances, live music, a car show, and other family-friendly entertainment!
As part of the parade, we will feature the March of Countries! Register your group to participate for free: https://takecareutah.org/parade
To register to participate in the parade or as a vendor, visit https://takecareutah.org/parade. For sponsorship inquiries, email Randal Serr at [email protected].
Take Care Utah organizes this event. Take Care Utah is a network of nonprofit organizations focused on helping people with health insurance. It consists of about 60 navigators and enrollment specialists all across Utah. All services are provided free of charge.
