Boner of the Day for February 8th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: I’M THE PRO-LIFE SPIDERMAN!
A man by the name of Maison DesChamps was arrested for climbing the Las Vegas Sphere. DesChamps calls himself “pro-life Spiderman” since he says the climb was in protest against abortions. The climb was on livestream on Instagram and everywhere around The Sphere on the roads are seen to be closed off by police to try and get DesChamps down. This isn’t the first time DesChamps has done something like this either. Back in October, DesChamps climbed a 40 foot building also to protest against abortion.
Boner Candidate #2: VALENTINA HAS A FLAME THROWER AND SHE’S NOT AFRAID TO USE IT.
Valentina Gomez, a GOP candidate in Missouri, posted a video of herself on social media this past Tuesday of her setting fire to books with a flame thrower about the LGBTQIA+ community. “This is what I will do to grooming books when I become Secretary of State,” said Gomez in the video. Many have been comparing the incident to Nazi Germany and the events in the book of Fahrenheit 451. “I’m not sure ‘if I’m elected I will burn books’ is really the flex that you think it is,” said a person on social media who viewed the video.
Boner Candidate #3: NATALIE APOLOGIZES BY PILING ON.
Natalie Cline, a Utah school board member, recently apologized after she verbally attacked a high school student questioning if the student is transgender, without any evidence. The attack was made on social media. The post said “Girls’ basketball” which led people to believe Cline was implying one of the players isn’t a girl and should not be able to play. The comment section of the post resulted in negative remarks like people naming the student, her school, and threating her. The student is a minor and has been placed with protective security. State Representative Kera Birkeland went into the comment section of Cline’s post and criticized Cline. “Has anyone talked to the student, the parents or the school? Do you know if this KID is a boy or girl? This child is a minor being mocked and called out without any facts or proof,” posted Birkeland. Even though Cline deleted the post and apologized, she continued to talk about the situation. Cline wrote, “She does have a larger build, like her parents. We live in strange times when it is normal to pause and wonder if people are what they say they are because of the push to normalize transgenderism in our society.”