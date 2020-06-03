Honda has recalled nearly 1.4 million vehicles worldwide due to faulty fuel pumps that could cause the engine to stall or lose power. 136,000 vehicles in the U.S. with parts made by Denso are affected. The U.S. recall includes the 2018 and 2019 Honda Accord, Civic Hatchback, Civic Type and HR-V, the 2019 Fit, and the 2019 and 2020 Insight. The 2019 Acura RDX, RLX and RLX Sport Hybrid and the 2018 and 2019 NSX are also apart of the recall.

Honda recalls 1.4M vehicles worldwide to fix faulty fuel pumps https://t.co/6sWdtmxYH6 pic.twitter.com/cQizAY6Jbe — CTV Montreal (@CTVMontreal) June 3, 2020

Owners will get recall letters in late July. If your car is affected a licensed dealership will replace the fuel pump at no charge.