Police Catch California Man Eating Dead Relative

Police officers who were sent to investigate a report of a disturbance in Richmond, California on Monday were shocked when they found a man in the midst of dinner. His main course? The woman they believe he’d just murdered. The unidentified suspect was taken into custody on suspicion of murder, a rep for the Richmond Police Department says. The victim, who also wasn’t identified, is believed to have been related to the suspect, police say. No further information on the incident has been revealed.

GRUESOME: A 37-year-old Northern California man was arrested on suspicion of killing his 90-year-old grandmother and trying to eat her body Monday afternoon. https://t.co/nwN5ztCPSv — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) June 2, 2020