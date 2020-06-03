Man Charged With Tossing a Pickle From a Car

A man in Vermont found himself in quite a pickle after he was arrested for throwing a pickle form his car and hitting a highway worker. Carl Hoffman, the 59-year-old highway worker was struck by the pickle as a passenger in the car was traveling south on U.S. 7 and causing the worker pain. Troopers later caught the vehicle and arrested the passenger Christoph Hermannsdoerfer of Massachusetts. He was charged with simple assault and has to appear in court next month for his part in the whole “dill.”

