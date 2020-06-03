Butcher in Upstate New York Installs 24-Hour Meat Vending Machine, Says Customer Response Is ‘Unbelievable’

Imagine getting your next steak from a 24-hour vending machine. That’s what a butcher in upstate New York is doing and he’s calling the response, “unbelievable.” Customers can purchase their meat with little to no contact through a vending machine at the front of the shop.

The 24-hour meat machine was the idea of Kevin McCann’s friend and mentor, Josh Applestone, who has been using a machine for meat for years. With the Coronavirus forcing his doors to close the machine was a simple idea to keep things moving and service the hospital community who couldn’t get a balanced meal due to hectic schedules.

McCann planned to debut the machine on Monday, however after a test-run on Saturday, the machine sold out and McCann had to cut more meat throughout the weekend and have it ready for Tuesday when the meat counters reopened.