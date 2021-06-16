Houston Reporter Fired after Accusing Station of ‘Muzzling’ Her on Live TV

A Houston TV reporter is out of a job after she accused her employer of “muzzling” her during a live broadcast.

Ivory Hecker, a reporter for Fox 26, was supposed to do a story on the Southwest’s heatwave Monday when she suddenly went off-topic. “I want to let you, the viewers, know that Fox Corporation has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you, the viewers,” Hecker said. “I am going to be releasing some recordings about what goes on behind the scenes at Fox because it applies to you, the viewers.” She promised the recordings would be released Tuesday.

Texas reporter goes rogue during live shot, says station is ‘muzzling’ her. The video has been viewed more than 2 million times. https://t.co/18DEEl0cP8 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) June 15, 2021

However, the only recording to surface as of the late afternoon on Tuesday featured Fox 26’s assistant news director, who could be heard suspending the reporter. Hecker later revealed she’d been fired.

What’s the most shocking thing you’ve seen on live TV?