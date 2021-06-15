Fireworks Return to Disney Parks in July

There may be a potential fireworks shortage happening, but Disney is ready to go next month.

The company announced that fireworks will be returning to Disney parks in July.

The fireworks shows will start at Walt Disney World on July 1 and at Disneyland on July 4.

Fireworks return to Disney parks next month and, starting June 15, fully vaccinated theme park guests will not be required to wear masks in most locations.

The return of the nightly display is happening much sooner than expected, with plans originally set for 2022.

