Wendy’s Expands Partnership with Rick and Morty

Wendy’s is continuing its partnership with Rick and Morty!

The Adult Swim show is premiering its fifth season this Sunday and to celebrate, Wendy’s is working on some new themed items to its menu.

Two new drinks inspired by the show will be hitting the chain’s Coca-Cola Freestyle machines: Mello Yello BerryJerryboree and Mello Yello Portal Time Lemon Lime.

If you’re in L.A. this weekend, you can check out a pop-up restaurant called Morty’s for a spaceship experience, Rick and Morty style.

Are you excited for the new season of Rick and Morty? What is your favorite episode?

