Get Back On Track: Amtrak Relaunches USA Rail Pass For Summer Travel

All aboard!

Amtrak is hoping for a boom in summer travel as the pandemic winds down.

Officials just announced a relaunch of the USA Rail Pass – a ticket that allows customers to book 10 trips over 30 days for a flat fee.

It normally costs $499, but until June 22 you can grab the deal for $299.

There are a few restrictions, of course. For example, the USA Rail Pass is only good for coach seats.

What’s one city in the U.S. you’ve never been to — but really want to visit?

